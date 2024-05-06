Referee Andrew Kitchen sends off Posh centre-back Josh Knight last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Andrew Kitchen was the referee who sent off Josh Knight for a kicking offence during a 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic. That decision wasn’t criticised, but the failure to dismiss Charlton loanee Jez Rak-Saki for retaliating and knocking Knight to the ground with great force after charging towards the Posh centre-back baffled the home camp. Rak-Sakyi was given a yellow card.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson described the decision as ‘one of the most bizarre’ he’d ever seen. In his post-match comments he said: “It’s a red (for Knight), but it’s got to be two reds. Rak-Sakyi has thrown his body at him. The referee felt it was only a tap on the chest, but it was WWE stuff. It’s one of the most bizarre decisions I’ve seen. He’s thrown his whole self at Josh’s face right in front of the referee and he has deemed it a booking.

“That was consistent with how bad he was all night. In the first half Ephron Mason-Clark has gone in the box and been fouled. We felt it was a penalty, but the referee said he was fouled outside of the box and yet he didn’t give a foul! Everyone can see he didn’t have a great night.”

Referee Andrew Kitchen. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images).

Kitchen was promoted to the Championship at the end of that season and has enjoyed a decent campaign this term. He refereed a 2-2 draw between Posh and Wycombe Wanderers at London Road in October when he performed well until denying a strong Posh claim for a penalty late in the game.

Kitchen has refereed 33 games this season, the vast majority in the second tier, and has issued 103 yellow cards and three red cards.