In-form Peterborough United Under 18s into a cup final, but under 21s beaten and Posh Women at Cobblers on Thursday
Peterborough United Under 18s maintained their great run of form with a last-gasp winner in a cup semi-final on Tuesday.
Hungarian age group international right-back Janos Bodnar grabbed the only goal of a Professional Development League Cup win over Colchester United at the idverde Training Ground in the 90th minute.
Bodnar pounced on a terrific through ball from Harley Mills before delivering a calm finish.
Posh, who have won eight matches in a row in all competitions, will play either Birmingham City of Bristol City in the final.
UNDER 21s
Posh were beaten 2-1 in a Professional Development Under 21 League game by Hull City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
Posh were 2-0 down at the break before Kai Corbett curled a beauty into the top corner midway through the second-half.
Luke Harris then hit the woodwork with a 20 yard strike, but Posh couldn’t find an equaliser.
WOMEN
Posh have a tasty local derby against Northampton Town at Wellingborough Whitworth on Thursday evening. Posh are fifth, a place and three points above Cobblers.