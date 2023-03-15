News you can trust since 1948
In-form Peterborough United Under 18s into a cup final, but under 21s beaten and Posh Women at Cobblers on Thursday

​Peterborough United Under 18s maintained their great run of form with a last-gasp winner in a cup semi-final on Tuesday.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:21 GMT
Janos Bodnar. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Hungarian age group international right-back Janos Bodnar grabbed the only goal of a Professional Development League Cup win over Colchester United at the idverde Training Ground in the 90th minute.

Bodnar pounced on a terrific through ball from Harley Mills before delivering a calm finish.

Posh, who have won eight matches in a row in all competitions, will play either Birmingham City of Bristol City in the final.

UNDER 21s

Posh were beaten 2-1 in a Professional Development Under 21 League game by Hull City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

Posh were 2-0 down at the break before Kai Corbett curled a beauty into the top corner midway through the second-half.

Luke Harris then hit the woodwork with a 20 yard strike, but Posh couldn’t find an equaliser.

WOMEN

Posh have a tasty local derby against Northampton Town at Wellingborough Whitworth on Thursday evening. Posh are fifth, a place and three points above Cobblers.

