Janos Bodnar. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Hungarian age group international right-back Janos Bodnar grabbed the only goal of a Professional Development League Cup win over Colchester United at the idverde Training Ground in the 90th minute.

Bodnar pounced on a terrific through ball from Harley Mills before delivering a calm finish.

Posh, who have won eight matches in a row in all competitions, will play either Birmingham City of Bristol City in the final.

UNDER 21s

Posh were beaten 2-1 in a Professional Development Under 21 League game by Hull City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

Posh were 2-0 down at the break before Kai Corbett curled a beauty into the top corner midway through the second-half.

Luke Harris then hit the woodwork with a 20 yard strike, but Posh couldn’t find an equaliser.

WOMEN