Malik Mothersille celebrates a Posh goal.

Confident Posh striker Malik Mothersille has set himself a tough target for the rest of the League One season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21 year-old scored one goal and set up another one for Abraham Odoh in last weekend’s impressive 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic to make it 18 goal involvements (11 goals, 7 assists) for the season.

He wants to take that tally to 25 in the next five weeks and he believes he’s playing for a team that could make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve said it before when we are on our game no-one can stop us,” Mothersille said. “At the moment I never feel we are going to get beaten as we are playing with so much confidence. We were fantastic from start to finish against Charlton. The sky really is the limit for this team

"I missed a couple of great chances in the game which was annoying, but you can’t let it get you down as that only affects yourself. The way the game was going, with Charlton having to chase goals, I felt more chances would come and luckily I managed to score from the next one.

“I’d love to reach 25 goal involvements so that can be my target, but it’s really just all about us keeping on winning.”

Mothersille’s form has delighted manager Darren Ferguson. The boss switched his striker to a number 10 role for the surprise win at Huddersfield last month and Posh haven’t lost since the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said: "Malik’s a very good player,” Ferguson said. “His running from a deeper position is causing teams so many problems. He misses chances which can happen, but he is currently playing so well and offering so much.

"We’ve been very pleased with him. He’s very fit and he’s still running towards the end of games when others have had enough.”