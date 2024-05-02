In-form Oxford United striker on the play-off battle with Peterborough United
Oxford and Posh will do battle at the same venue in a League One play-off semi-final first leg (7.45pm), three weeks to the day of a one-sided scoreline.
Oxford stuttered after that handsome win, but booked their place in the play-offs with a 2-1 win at Exeter City on the final day of the season.
Harris claimed his sixth goal in his last six matches in that game at St James’ Park, form that saw him nominated for the division’s player-of-the-month prize for April. Oxford boss Des Buckingham has been nominated for April’s manager of the month prize after his side picked up 13 points in six matches.
But Harris told the Oxford Mail: “Yeah we beat them 5-0 a couple of weeks back at our place, but they’re a good team, and I’m sure they’re going to be different. It’s going to be a completely different game and there is a lot riding on it. We can forget our win over Peterborough because they beat us 3-0 at their ground.
"We’re just going to try and make sure we take care of our jobs on Saturday, and then again on Wednesday, and hopefully it goes our way. Hopefully we put in performances to take care of the results.
"It doesn’t matter who plays at home first. It’s two games and you’ve got to win over them both.”
