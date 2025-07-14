Impressive Peterborough United summer signing can't wait for the serious stuff to start

Brandon Khela helps Brad Ihionvien celebrate a goal. Photo: Jason Richardson.

Summer Peterborough United signing Brandon Khela is a man a hurry.

The 20 year-old midfielder has been a standout performer in the three Posh pre-season friendlies played so far. His athleticism, mobility and calmness in possession have impressed the watching club hierarchy.

Khela already looks a shoo-in selection for the opening League One match at Cardiff City on August 2, probably alongside Archie Collins and possibly also alongside Donay O’Brien-Brady if Posh start the campaign in a 4-3-3 formation. There’s also the chance of another new midfield arrival with Posh believed to be chasing Southend United’s Oli Coker.

Khela moved to Posh from boyhood club Birmingham City for £500k last month. He’d been with ‘The Blues’ since the age of 7 and had experienced loan spells to Scottish Premiership side Ross County and League Two promotion winners Bradford City. Khela became the first British South Asian to sign professional terms at Birmingham in 2022.

But a player with England Under 17 caps is happy to have moved on to a new challenge and he can’t wait to get started.

"It’s the first time I’ve moved clubs so everything has been a bit different this summer,” Khela told the Posh Plus service. “But everyone, the players and the staff, have been so welcoming it’s made things a lot easier.

"I was happy to get the deal settled in time for pre-season because I have time to get to know everyone and how the team wants to play. Training has been tough in the heat, but it’s important to get through it. What you do on the training pitch is what you do in games.

"There are so many big teams in League One I just can’t wait to get started. We have a great opening game at Cardiff.

"It was a big decision for me to leave Birmingham, but Posh were after me for a while so I am excited to be here. After speaking with the manager, knowing how the club play and also the age profile of the squad, I believe this is the right club for me at this time in my career.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is already a big fan, although he’s keen not to burden the player with great expectations.

"It’s the most comfortable I’ve ever been spending £500k,” MacAnthony said on a fans’ podcast over the weekend. “The gaffer loves his athleticism. I don’t want to go on about Brandon too much, but let’s say I am cautiously optimistic about him.”