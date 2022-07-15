Posh star Jack Taylor in action against Deeping Rangers earlier this week. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Defender Thompson landed awkardly on his knee in the early stages of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Stevenage while forward Randall didn't even start that game after feeling a slight problem in his thigh.

Posh boss Grant McCann is unlikely to take any chances with senior players with just a fortnight to go before the League One opener at his old club Cheltenham Town on Saturday, July 30.

The only alternatives to right-back Thompson are rookie Benjamin Mensah and Joe Ward, a player far more at home in advanced positions. Mensah (19), who was bedevilled by hamstring injuries himself last season, has yet to start a competitive Posh first-team game.

Randall also suffered injury woes last season, his first at the club following a million-pound summer move from Exeter City. The 22 year-old had looked sharp when scoring in the opening two friendlies of the season.

Midfielder Jack Taylor will play against the club that sold him to Posh for a reported £500k in January, 2020.

Forward Kwame Poku should also play after missing the Stevenage match because of illness.

Adult tickets for tomorrow's match at the Hive cost £10 with concessions gaining admission for £5 and under 17s allowed in for a mere £1.

Posh have two friendlies at home to Luton Town (7.45pm) and away to King’s Lynn on Tuesday (7.30pm) and complete their pre-season programme with two more game on Saturday, July 23 at home to Hull City (4pm) and at Scunthorpe United (3pm).