Second-placed Derby County and third-placed Bolton Wanderers are both in action with the chance to pull 10 points clear of Posh who are fifth.

Derby are at home to a Charlton Athletic side who are deep in relegation trouble and who haven’t won for 17 matches, 16 of them in League One. But the Addicks have drawn against Bolton and leaders Portsmouth in their last two matches.

Bolton are at Lancashire rivals Wigan Athletic. The Latics are having a modest season, but their record against the leading sides in League One is exceptional. They beat Posh twice and they won 4-0 at Bolton in August. Bolton are awaiting news on a red card appeal following the dismissal of former Posh defender Ricardo Santos in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Blackpool. The referee was Peterborough’s Premier League official Josh Smith.

After tonight Posh will have two games in hand on Derby and one in hand on Bolton.

Stevenage will move into the play-off places and move level on points with Posh if they win at home to struggling Cambridge United.