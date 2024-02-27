News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Important match fitness opportunities for a pair of Peterborough United players

First-team squad member Ryan De Havilland starts for Peterborough United in their Professional Development Under 21 League fixture against Barnsley at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday (2pm kick-off).
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 13:38 GMT
Ryan De Havilland (left) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRyan De Havilland (left) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ryan De Havilland (left) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Recent signing Vontae Daley-Campbell has been included at right-back as he looks force his way into the first-team squad.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez also starts.

"We felt Ryan needed some minutes,” Posh first-team boss Darren Ferguson said. “It’s the same with Vontae. He just lacks match fitness and once he’s up to speed we can bring him into work with the first team.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

De Havilland has started just two League One games since moving to the Weston Homes Stadium from Barnet in the summer.

Posh: Talley, Daley-Campbell, Mills, Thomas, Fernandez, Van Lier, De Havilland, Kawa, O’Brien-Brady, Corbett, Aderoju. Subs: West. Rose, Powell, two trialists.

Related topics:Darren FergusonBarnsley