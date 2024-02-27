Ryan De Havilland (left) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Recent signing Vontae Daley-Campbell has been included at right-back as he looks force his way into the first-team squad.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez also starts.

"We felt Ryan needed some minutes,” Posh first-team boss Darren Ferguson said. “It’s the same with Vontae. He just lacks match fitness and once he’s up to speed we can bring him into work with the first team.”

De Havilland has started just two League One games since moving to the Weston Homes Stadium from Barnet in the summer.