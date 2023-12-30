"If you’re not going to support this team, there is no point in coming" - Peterborough United boss admits bust-up with fans during Barnsley draw
Shortly before half time, Ferguson was seen shouting back to fans in the crowd close to his technical area. The manager reacted to supporters asking him to haul certain players off the pitch.
Ferguson insisted he was just defending his team, who are playing the best football he has seen throughout his four spells in charge at the club.
Ferguson said: “It’s very rare that I would get caught up with anything like that with my own fans given my history with the club, but I can’t tolerate and I won’t accept, what I was hearing from some fans.
“In all my time here, this is the best football my team has played for me and you’ve got fans moaning ‘get him off’ towards Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows.
“I just let them have it. I said if you don’t want to support the team, go home. What is that about?
“It is a very small minority, but because I’m stood where I am, I can hear them all. It wasn’t just one person either.
“I defended my players and said go home, in more colourful language than that.
“That is my message. If you’re not going to support this team, which is so young, then there is no point in coming.”