Now if they could find a couple as good as these Posh players from the past that would be lovely.
Here are the best dozen central midfielders I’ve seen play for Posh in my 50 years watching the club.
1. 12Th MICAH HYDE
Posh years: 2007-09. Posh apps: 71. Posh goals: 0. This experienced defensive midfielder was just what an emerging Posh team under new manager Darren Ferguson needed. He was a great influence after arriving for a reported £75k from Burnley and he made 37 appearances in the League Two promotion-winning team of 2007-08. He found League One a little tougher and he was released on a free transfer in January, 2009. He played for Woking and Barnet and, after briefly coming out of playing retirment to turn out for Ken Charlery's Ware FC, is now an Academy coach at QPR.
Photo: David Lowndes
2. 11th MICK HALSALL
Posh years: 1987-1994. Posh appearances: 316. Posh goals: 38. Posh fans raised the money to buy this combative midfielder from Grimsby for £25k through the 'Cantwell's Crusade' scheme and they never had cause to regret it. There have been more skilled midfielders in Posh history - although the quality of his left-foot was often underestimated - but none as fiercely competitive as the undisputed best captain in the club's history. Led Posh to back-to-back promotions into the old Division One under Chris Turner's management before injury forced his retirement. Coached and managed Posh, also assistant manager at Barnet, before becoming a highly-regarded youth coach at Walsall. Now the Academy chief at West Bromwich Albion.
Photo: Paul Marriott
3. 10th: PAUL WALKER
Posh years: 1973-1975. Posh appearances: 90. Posh goals: 3. This industrious midfielder was one of the unsung heroes of the 1973-74 Fourth Division title-winning side. He did the running of the late, great Freddie Hill after signing on a free transfer from Wolves the previous summer. Walker was so good he made the PFA Fourth Division team of the year and he carried those high standards into Division Three the following season when Posh finished seventh. Walker went on to play for Barnsley, Huddersfield and in Canada for Ottawa.
Photo: David Lowndes
4. 9th: MARTIN OCONNOR
Posh year: 1996. Posh appearances: 24. Posh goals: 3. O'Connor's brief stay at Posh summed up the chaotic start to Barry Fry's reign as manager/owner at London Road. Fry splashed out a club record £350k to bring a dashing midfielder to his club, but soon realised that was cash Posh didn't have so sold him to Birmingham after just four months at the club, for another club record fee of £500k! O'Connor wasn't at Posh for long, but long enough to show off his undoubted attacking quality. He enjoyed a long spell at Birmingham before returning to Walsall and then moving on to Shrewsbury and Kidderminster. Worked on the coaching staff at Walsall for a decade, including a 5-game spell as caretaker-manager following the departure of Dean Keates. Now back at Birmingham City as loans manager.
Photo: David Lowndes