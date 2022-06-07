4. 9th: MARTIN OCONNOR

Posh year: 1996. Posh appearances: 24. Posh goals: 3. O'Connor's brief stay at Posh summed up the chaotic start to Barry Fry's reign as manager/owner at London Road. Fry splashed out a club record £350k to bring a dashing midfielder to his club, but soon realised that was cash Posh didn't have so sold him to Birmingham after just four months at the club, for another club record fee of £500k! O'Connor wasn't at Posh for long, but long enough to show off his undoubted attacking quality. He enjoyed a long spell at Birmingham before returning to Walsall and then moving on to Shrewsbury and Kidderminster. Worked on the coaching staff at Walsall for a decade, including a 5-game spell as caretaker-manager following the departure of Dean Keates. Now back at Birmingham City as loans manager.

Photo: David Lowndes