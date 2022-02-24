If anyone can McCann can! Peterborough United fans (mostly) get behind their new manager
Peterborough United have confirmed Grant McCann is their new manager.
The 41 year-old and his assistant Cliff Byrne will attend a press conference at the Weston Homes Stadium at 4pm today (February 24),
Posh fans have generally reacted positive to the return of a former manager and one of the club’s all-time great players.
Finished above Posh last season. Comfortably above Posh this season. Not often a club in Posh’s current position gets to appoint someone with those boasts. Highly likely Posh will be in League One next season with a League One title-winning manager in charge.
@MarkPlummer81
Will be interesting to see how he has developed as a manager. Who, realistically, could we have got who may have been better? If anyone can, McCann can!
@Rutlandspinner
Not hugely inspiring but did very well at Hull and would be very happy if he did the same with us.
@PUFC7
Not the first choice for many (myself included), but if nothing else, we may see a different/fresh approach. He’s not one to set-up defensively every game, that’s for sure.
He won’t keep Posh up but sure he will have a good go at promotion from L1 next season.
@PaulGC84
Cause for optimism. Love Fergie but he’d run out of ideas. The team needs a shake up.
@janemor50334582
He probably won’t be an impact manager needed to keep us up, but he knows and loves the club. He’ll be a good fit with the owners.
@davidwh1971
Who could we afford who is better? He lives in the area, knows the club, and is a much better manager than he was before. He got the best out of Marriott before and hopefully will do so again.
@Liampufc1996
It’s a great appointment. 4 years on and he’s clearly developed as a manager with a point to prove over his previous exit. Now has a L1 title and survival results in Championship all achieved whilst having subjective owners. Stands him in good stead.
@PUFCChris
I’ll support anyone who manages the club, I’m happy to know he’ll have an experienced number two so hopefully it’ll be better than last time.
@PaddySkinhead
This appointment is a very good fit. He will have a point to prove and he has clearly improved as a manager. He’s passionate, lives local, kids in Acadamy, cares about the club and the most important thing is he as a good relationship with Dmac!
@scarboroughsss
If he takes on board what he has learnt at Hull and is given time and full backing, he could be a natural replacement for Fergie. It won’t be an easy ride though.
@matthewjlsmith
Thought he was unlucky to be sacked last time, a better manager now, hopefully he will be in a strong negotiating position to bring his own backroom team.
@JustinDB1974
Etherington still has a role to play I’m sure. Big role with the u23’s hopefully as well as continuing to be involved on match days.
@DazMoody
Do Posh just rotate Ferguson with McCann every couple of seasons? So recycled.
@yates_alex
Should have tried to get Critchley out of Blackpool.
@markposh
I am surprised they didn’t appoint Barry Fry.
@adam75fairbroth
He’ll tide us over til Ferguson returns.
@Asphalt_Waves
Delighted he’s back.
@CrispLevi
Delighted with this. Thought there would be too much water under the bridge for an heroic return. Come on Grant!
@SweeneyAlex
I just wish they’d stop going back to previous managers!
@PhotoJamesR
I’m undecided if it’s a good move or a bad move, but regardless I will get behind him. A legend at the club and one that knows us well.
@nathanbrown_95
He failed once and will most likely fail again.
@TommoBlackout
Indifferent to this. Not sure why Posh can’t go beyond past connections to club, but good luck to him.
@razorblue
A good fit. Welcome back Grant. Very sensible.
@TobyWoody