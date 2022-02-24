If anyone can McCann can! Peterborough United fans (mostly) get behind their new manager

New Posh boss Grant McCann (right) and his assistant Cliff Byrne after winning the League One title with Hull City last season. Photo: Steve Paston/PA Wire

The 41 year-old and his assistant Cliff Byrne will attend a press conference at the Weston Homes Stadium at 4pm today (February 24),

Posh fans have generally reacted positive to the return of a former manager and one of the club’s all-time great players.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Finished above Posh last season. Comfortably above Posh this season. Not often a club in Posh’s current position gets to appoint someone with those boasts. Highly likely Posh will be in League One next season with a League One title-winning manager in charge.

@MarkPlummer81

Will be interesting to see how he has developed as a manager. Who, realistically, could we have got who may have been better? If anyone can, McCann can!

@Rutlandspinner

Not hugely inspiring but did very well at Hull and would be very happy if he did the same with us.

@PUFC7

Not the first choice for many (myself included), but if nothing else, we may see a different/fresh approach. He’s not one to set-up defensively every game, that’s for sure.

He won’t keep Posh up but sure he will have a good go at promotion from L1 next season.

@PaulGC84

Cause for optimism. Love Fergie but he’d run out of ideas. The team needs a shake up.

@janemor50334582

He probably won’t be an impact manager needed to keep us up, but he knows and loves the club. He’ll be a good fit with the owners.

@davidwh1971

Who could we afford who is better? He lives in the area, knows the club, and is a much better manager than he was before. He got the best out of Marriott before and hopefully will do so again.

@Liampufc1996

It’s a great appointment. 4 years on and he’s clearly developed as a manager with a point to prove over his previous exit. Now has a L1 title and survival results in Championship all achieved whilst having subjective owners. Stands him in good stead.

@PUFCChris

I’ll support anyone who manages the club, I’m happy to know he’ll have an experienced number two so hopefully it’ll be better than last time.

@PaddySkinhead

This appointment is a very good fit. He will have a point to prove and he has clearly improved as a manager. He’s passionate, lives local, kids in Acadamy, cares about the club and the most important thing is he as a good relationship with Dmac!

@scarboroughsss

If he takes on board what he has learnt at Hull and is given time and full backing, he could be a natural replacement for Fergie. It won’t be an easy ride though.

@matthewjlsmith

Thought he was unlucky to be sacked last time, a better manager now, hopefully he will be in a strong negotiating position to bring his own backroom team.

@JustinDB1974

Etherington still has a role to play I’m sure. Big role with the u23’s hopefully as well as continuing to be involved on match days.

@DazMoody

Do Posh just rotate Ferguson with McCann every couple of seasons? So recycled.

@yates_alex

Should have tried to get Critchley out of Blackpool.

@markposh

I am surprised they didn’t appoint Barry Fry.

@adam75fairbroth

He’ll tide us over til Ferguson returns.

@Asphalt_Waves

Delighted he’s back.

@CrispLevi

Delighted with this. Thought there would be too much water under the bridge for an heroic return. Come on Grant!

@SweeneyAlex

I just wish they’d stop going back to previous managers!

@PhotoJamesR

I’m undecided if it’s a good move or a bad move, but regardless I will get behind him. A legend at the club and one that knows us well.

@nathanbrown_95

He failed once and will most likely fail again.

@TommoBlackout

Indifferent to this. Not sure why Posh can’t go beyond past connections to club, but good luck to him.

@razorblue

A good fit. Welcome back Grant. Very sensible.