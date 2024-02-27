The gallery begins in the 1960’s with some team and player pictures over the next 50 years.

Pictures include Barry Fry enjoying a moment with Soccer AM presenter Helen Chamberlain and former boss Grant McCann during his playing days in a match against Leeds United.

There are Wembley celebrations after victory over Chesterfield in 2014 and Darren Ferguson chats with Gordon Strachan ahead of a friendly with Celtic back in 2007.

Of course there is plenty more. Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

We would love to see your pics of following Posh down the years. Send your images to [email protected]

1 . Peterborough United - 1966 The Peterborough United team pose for a picture on 15th February 1966. Posh finished the season 13th in Division Three. Photo: Express:d Photo Sales

2 . Posh - 1962 The Peterborough United Football Club, group photo, at Griffin Park stadium, London, UK, 17th February 1962. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Evening Standard Photo Sales

3 . Derek Dougan - 1965. Derek Dougan, of Peterborough United, is pictured during an FA Cup quarter-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 6th March 1965. The score was 5-1 to Chelsea. Photo: Evening Standard:d Photo Sales