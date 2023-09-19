'I should have two or three goals already' admits Peterborough United midfielder Joel Randall
Randall has been integrated back into the Posh side this season after making just 28 appearances in his first two seasons at the club, with just two league starts.
So far this campaign, he has appeared nine times in all competitions and has scored once. The opening goal in Posh’s 1-1 draw and eventual penalty shootout victory over Swindon in the EFL Cup first round.
Randall has said he is pleased with his start the season, only wishing that he had scored more.
He said: “I’m very happy with how it’s gone and with my performances in the first five or six games.
“I’ve been building back into it after not playing consistently in a long time. I’ve been a bit rusty in front of goal and would like my numbers to be better but once I get run things will change.
“Like everyone else, I’ve got to keep believing in myself- we’re still young and still learning. We need to stick together.
“I’ve got in good areas and had chances; being hard on myself, I should have two or three already.
Then the performances dipped, we played a few tough games and it’s just how it is. We can’t expect the world every game. We definitely have the ability, we trust that the run will come. We have the quality.
“It’s a tough league we’re not always going to be able to get out own way. We have to fight in every game and if we match the team, usually our quality will come out on top.”
Randall was dropped to the bench was Posh were held at home to Leyton Orient on Saturday and will be hoping for a recall when Darren Ferguson’s side host strugglers Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.