The strikerbriefly addressed his broken down move to Bristol Rovers on transfer deadline day for the first time after scoring in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers, insisting he will remain fully focused on his job at Posh as long as he remains at the club.

Clarke-Harris was just 50 seconds away from becoming a Bristol Rovers player on transfer deadline day and would have been had the club not filed the paperwork after the deadline.

Clarke-Harris said: “I’m a simple man. I just get my head down and play games. Whatever has happened has happened. I’m here and I’m focused. The boss wants me to do a job so I’ll do a job.”

Clarke-Harris made it goals in back-to-back games on Saturday as he headed home the opener before Posh were pegged back just a minute later. The goal was his fourth of the campaign, moving him ahead of Hector Kyprianou and to the top of the club’s top-scoring charts.

Posh hit the woodwork three times after the break, but couldn’t find a winning goal.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw, Clarke-Harris said: “It’s so frustrating. Their post was the best player on the pitch and we were really unfortunate. We completely dominated the game in the first half and did everything the boss asked us to do.

“In the second half it was difficult. We came up against the same thing on Tuesday when we had to slowly break them down and we’ve just missed out this time.

“I wish they’d have kept 11 men on the pitch because they wouldn’t have taken so long to restart the game every time. We played the game at our tempo and knew they would come out flying, but I’d back all of our players to come out on top in a man-for-man battle against Bolton.

“I wish they hadn’t gone down to 10 because we were in total control.

“Conceding so quickly after taking the lead shows a lack of concentration. People keep saying we’re a young group, but we have to come here and take points if we want to be at the top end of the table.

“As for my goal, hopefully it’s just a copy and paste every week and the boys will recognise what kind of player I am and keep delivering balls like that into the box.

“It’s definitely two points lost today, but we’re going to have to take in on the chin.”