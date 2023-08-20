Mason-Clark did in fact come closest to scoring for Posh in the 1-0 defeat; putting the ball in the back of the net early in the second half- from a Kwame Poku cross- only to see the linesman’s flag go up.

He failed to make the most of a couple of other chances in the match though and was substituted for Ricky-Jade Jones after 72 minutes as part of a triple chance Darren Ferguson admitted was ineffectual.

Ephron Mason-Clark saw this effort ruled out for offside. Photo: Joe Dent.

Following the defeat, the 23-year-old said: “In some parts we played well but if you don’t take your chances, you don’t win games.

"I’m disappointed but there are things we can look at and make sure we improve for the games coming up.

"We’ve been good in every game we’ve played but we didn’t have our usual cutting edge today.

“We partially played the game it was, we didn’t stick to how we play. It’s disappointing to lose in that manner and we need to learn that feeling.

“I got a bit desperate in front of goal which didn’t help the team’s momentum. We played well up until the final third. I should have taken my chances.

“I’ve got to take a positive from that in terms of not wanting to feel like that again for the rest of the season.