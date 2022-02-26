Hull City manager delighted with a dominant performance in a ‘massive’ match

Tyler Smith of Hull City scores the opening goal past Steven Benda of Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Tigers dominated the game to win 3-0 and end a run of five games without a win. Hull had lost to Barnsley 2-0 at home in their previous match. The Tykes beat Middlesbrough today to send Posh crashing to the bottom of the table.

Keane Lewis-Potter scored twice for Hull after Tyler Smith had opened the scoring with his first Championship goal of the season.

“I’m pleased that we won,” Arvaladze told the Hull Daily Mail. “Today was a massive, massive three points.

“The boys gave an absolutely fantastic reaction to the last game.

“We had control offensively and defensively. We created good chances and scored fantastic goals, and we definitely deserved to win the game.

“We had two days to organise things better after losing to Barnsley on Tuesday. We wanted to get the ball down, get the players into the right positions and play our own game. We did those things.

“Keane showed today how good he is. They were two different goals. He moved in so quick for the first one and then ran 40-50 yards for the second one and finished it.