Hull City have reportedly sacked their former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann despite two outstanding back-to-back wins

Former Peterborough United player and manager Grant McCann has been sacked by Hull City, according to reports in Turkey.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 7:52 pm
Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali completed a £20 million takeover of Hull last week with McCann subsequently steering his side 10 points clear of the Championship relegation zone with shock wins over promotion candidates Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth without conceding a goal.
McCann led the Tigers to the League One title last season, pipping Posh to top spot.
But it’s suggested Ilicali had made his decision to replace McCann with former Georgian international player Shota Arveladze.