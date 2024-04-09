Michael Gash (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

The city side host relegation rivals Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park (7.45pm) and a win would pretty much guarantee survival.

But a second defeat in a handful of days to the Yorkshire club – they beat Sports 1-0 on Saturday – would set the alarm bells ringing with just two matches to play.

Sports are currently four places, but only two points, clear of the drop zone. Farsley are sitting in the final relegation place and both clubs will probably expect another struggling side Rushall Olympic to beat relegated Bishop’s Stortford tonight. Sports would drop two places if Farsley and Rushall win their games. Three of the four relegation places have pretty much been settled.

"It’s simple tonight, we need to win,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said. “If we do it would then take some strange results for us to go down.

"We didn’t play badly on Saturday, especially in the first-half when we had chances to take the lead. We weren’t so good in the second-half, but then we missed a late penalty to get level which would have been a decent outcome.

"We were a bit down after the game and you could see the fans who travelled were disappointed so I hope we can give them something to cheer this evening. It would also be great if we had a few more come down to watch as it is a really important game.

"It was a tight game at their place, but we fancy our chances of getting a result at homr.”