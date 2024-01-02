Peter Kioso after his final Posh appearance at Derby County on New Year's Day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s the news Posh fans have been expecting, but dreading. Kioso has been a huge hit at Posh playing 27 times and scoring one goal, in a 3-0 win over Cheltenham. He has been such a popular presence he was made club captain in September.

Kioso joined Posh on loan from the Millers in the summer, but a recall clause was inserted into the deal which allowed for the 24 year-old to be recalled to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in January.

With Rotherham struggling at the foot of the Championship table, seven points from safety, they have exercised their right to bring Kioso back. He is expected to named in Rotherham’s next Championship squad at home to Stoke City on January 13.

Kioso can’t play for Rotherham in their FA Cup tie at Fulham on Friday having played for Posh in the competition against Doncaster Rovers last month.

It’s understood the Millers declined a request from Posh to allow Kioso to play in their third round tie against Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.

Posh would love to buy Kioso, but they can’t currently afford him.

On-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo is favourite to replace Kioso at right-back against Leeds. Teenage Academy graduate James Dornelly is another contender.