Posh boss Darren Ferguson consoles Jeando Fuchs as he leaves the pitch at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fuchs picked up a serious knee injury following a hefty challenge from Cambridge centre-back Michael Morrison. Morrison received a yellow card for the foul tackle.

Fuchs limped out of the game immediately and Posh are fearing the worst ahead of a diagnosis expected on Friday. The 26 year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season so he could have played his last game for the club.

It’s a huge disappointment for the player who missed most of the first-half of the season with a thigh injury after working his way back into manager Darren Ferguson’s first-team plans.

Jeando Fuchs is helped to his feet after picking up a bad injury at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s also a blow for Posh as Fuchs had started the last two first-team matches and played well, particularly in the EFL Trophy semi-final win at Blackpool. Fuchs will now miss out on a Wembley appearance.

Ferguson had been trying to get some rest into star midfielder Hector Kyprianou who is also one caution away from a two-game suspension. He has to survive the next four matches without a yellow card to avoid a ban.

"We don’t have a definitive answer on Jeando, but it’s a bad injury,” Ferguson said. “We will know for sure on Friday, but if I had to guess I’d say he won’t play again this season.

"It’s a huge blow for him and for the team. He had come back into the side and played really well, especially at Blackpool. I started him at Cambridge ahead of Hector because I felt the game would suit him more and he did well again.

"Jeando has been really unlucky this season and I saw him playing a big part in the last two months. We needed to get some rest into Hector as he is likely to be away with Cyprus in the next international break and the number of cautions was becoming a problem for him.

"We have Ryan De Havilland and Jadel Katongo who could play in there.”

Katongo’s back-up right-back James Dornelly is still some way from fitness so De Havilland would presumably be the next midfielder in line for a start.

