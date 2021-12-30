How to watch Bournemouth v Peterborough United if you don’t want to pay £30 for the privilege!
Peterborough United fans will not be able to pay on the day if they want to watch their side at Championship leaders Bournemouth on Monday (January 3, 7.45pm).
Adult tickets, which are the most expensive of the season so far, cost £30 for a match kicking off on the evening of a Bank Holiday. The four other Championship matches scheduled for Monday all start at 3pm.
Posh had sold over 150 tickets for the game as at close of business yesterday (December 29).
The Posh game at the Vitality Stadium was pushed back from January 1 as Bournemouth games at QPR on Monday and at home to Cardiff City tonight (7.45pm kick off) were moved to accomodate the live TV cameras.
Bournemouth v Posh is available behind the red button if you have a Sky Sports subscription.
Posh are also streaming the game live on their Posh plus service at a cost of £10. Full details are available at www.theposh.com.