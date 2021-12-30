How to watch Bournemouth v Peterborough United if you don’t want to pay £30 for the privilege!

The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth FC. Photo: Warren Little, Getty Images.

Adult tickets, which are the most expensive of the season so far, cost £30 for a match kicking off on the evening of a Bank Holiday. The four other Championship matches scheduled for Monday all start at 3pm.

Posh had sold over 150 tickets for the game as at close of business yesterday (December 29).

The Posh game at the Vitality Stadium was pushed back from January 1 as Bournemouth games at QPR on Monday and at home to Cardiff City tonight (7.45pm kick off) were moved to accomodate the live TV cameras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth v Posh is available behind the red button if you have a Sky Sports subscription.