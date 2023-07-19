Unusually away tickets cost more for non-season ticket holders than for season ticket holders.

Posh fans will be housed in either the South Stand or the Upper Tier of the West Stand.

Prices (ST holders/Non ST holders):

Reading FC. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

South Stand: Adult: £22/£27; Senior 65+:£16/£19; U25: £13/£16; U18:£8/£11; U13/£6/£9.

West Stand: Adult£24/£29; Senior 65+:£18/£21; U25:£15/£18; U18: £10/£13; U13:£7/£10.

There are also family area tickets in the South Stand. For further information visit www.theposhtickets.com.