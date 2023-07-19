How to support Peterborough United on the first day of the League One season
Unusually away tickets cost more for non-season ticket holders than for season ticket holders.
Posh fans will be housed in either the South Stand or the Upper Tier of the West Stand.
Prices (ST holders/Non ST holders):
South Stand: Adult: £22/£27; Senior 65+:£16/£19; U25: £13/£16; U18:£8/£11; U13/£6/£9.
West Stand: Adult£24/£29; Senior 65+:£18/£21; U25:£15/£18; U18: £10/£13; U13:£7/£10.
There are also family area tickets in the South Stand. For further information visit www.theposhtickets.com.
Tickets can also be purchased from the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.