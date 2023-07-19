News you can trust since 1948
How to support Peterborough United on the first day of the League One season

Peterborough United fans can now buy tickets for the first League One match of the 2023-24 season at Reading.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Unusually away tickets cost more for non-season ticket holders than for season ticket holders.

Posh fans will be housed in either the South Stand or the Upper Tier of the West Stand.

Prices (ST holders/Non ST holders):

Reading FC. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)Reading FC. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
South Stand: Adult: £22/£27; Senior 65+:£16/£19; U25: £13/£16; U18:£8/£11; U13/£6/£9.

West Stand: Adult£24/£29; Senior 65+:£18/£21; U25:£15/£18; U18: £10/£13; U13:£7/£10.

There are also family area tickets in the South Stand. For further information visit www.theposhtickets.com.

Tickets can also be purchased from the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

