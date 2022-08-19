News you can trust since 1948
Jeandon Fuchs (left) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

How to find room for Kwame Poku in the Peterborough United starting line-up to tackle Lincoln City

It will be tough for Peterborough United manager Grant McCann to change his starting line-up after such a fine win over Sheffield Wednesday.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 19th August 2022, 3:53 pm

But the PT would because we want to find room for Kwame Poku, providing he’s fit enough to play an hour or more.

Here’s the PT starting line-up for Saturday’s visit of Lincoln City to the Weston Homes Stadium.

We’ve deployed a 4-3-1-2 formation.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

When we saw that save Bergstrom made at 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday on TV it was even better than it looked live. Early impressions on the Chelsea loan have been very favourable.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

The right-back will only get better with games. Links up superbly with Joe Ward on the right hand side. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Two more League One games before the transfer window shuts. Will Edwards get that move?

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. FRANKIE KENT

The centre-back played sensibly after he picked up a first-half red card against Sheffield Wednesday. Hopefully he will grow into a position on the left-hand sisde of the defence.

Photo: David Lowndes

