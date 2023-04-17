It’s probably three points or bust for Peterborough United at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.
It is possible a draw would keep Posh in the play-off places, but, given two of the last three games for Darren Ferguson’s men are against excellent top four sides in Ipswich Town and Barnsley, it’s not likely to be enough in the long run.
Ferguson will probably not tinker too much with a side that had performed well in a six-match unbeaten run before a shocking effort at local rivals Cambridge United on Saturday.
But Joe Ward’s absence has created a problem. Here’s how the PT would solve it.
1. WILL NORRIS
It's doubtful Norris will be the long-term solution to a goalkeeping problem, but he's the best bet for the moment. He's made some vital stops without ever looking completely convincing. Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
I'd have considered giving the experienced defender a break in this fixture, but without Joe Ward available he has to play. Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
I suspect Ogebta would be more effective as a wing-back than a left-back, but, again, without Ward, it's tough for Posh to deploy that formation. Ogbeta has been the best and most consistent crosser of a ball since he arrived at the club in January. He's way ahead of Dan Butler as a left-back though. Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
It was a shock to see the centre-back hauled off at Cambridge and I can only assume the soft caution he'd picked up from an unreliable referee was the reason. He has to play as Posh must select players comfortable on the ball in all positions in this fixture. Photo: Joe Dent