News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
32 minutes ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral
53 minutes ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
55 minutes ago Love Is Blind live reunion faces technical difficulties ahead of show
16 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
19 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United battles with Conor McGrandles of Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United battles with Conor McGrandles of Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United battles with Conor McGrandles of Cambridge United on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

How the PT would approach a must-win League One game for Peterborough United at Accrington Stanley

It’s probably three points or bust for Peterborough United at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 07:11 BST

It is possible a draw would keep Posh in the play-off places, but, given two of the last three games for Darren Ferguson’s men are against excellent top four sides in Ipswich Town and Barnsley, it’s not likely to be enough in the long run.

Ferguson will probably not tinker too much with a side that had performed well in a six-match unbeaten run before a shocking effort at local rivals Cambridge United on Saturday.

But Joe Ward’s absence has created a problem. Here’s how the PT would solve it.

It's doubtful Norris will be the long-term solution to a goalkeeping problem, but he's the best bet for the moment. He's made some vital stops without ever looking completely convincing.

1. WILL NORRIS

It's doubtful Norris will be the long-term solution to a goalkeeping problem, but he's the best bet for the moment. He's made some vital stops without ever looking completely convincing. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
I'd have considered giving the experienced defender a break in this fixture, but without Joe Ward available he has to play.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

I'd have considered giving the experienced defender a break in this fixture, but without Joe Ward available he has to play. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
I suspect Ogebta would be more effective as a wing-back than a left-back, but, again, without Ward, it's tough for Posh to deploy that formation. Ogbeta has been the best and most consistent crosser of a ball since he arrived at the club in January. He's way ahead of Dan Butler as a left-back though.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

I suspect Ogebta would be more effective as a wing-back than a left-back, but, again, without Ward, it's tough for Posh to deploy that formation. Ogbeta has been the best and most consistent crosser of a ball since he arrived at the club in January. He's way ahead of Dan Butler as a left-back though. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
It was a shock to see the centre-back hauled off at Cambridge and I can only assume the soft caution he'd picked up from an unreliable referee was the reason. He has to play as Posh must select players comfortable on the ball in all positions in this fixture.

4. FRANKIE KENT

It was a shock to see the centre-back hauled off at Cambridge and I can only assume the soft caution he'd picked up from an unreliable referee was the reason. He has to play as Posh must select players comfortable on the ball in all positions in this fixture. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:League OneDarren FergusonBarnsleyIpswich Town