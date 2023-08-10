News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United are 10/3 shots to win promotion.

How the opening day results have changed League One's promotion picture and the new odds for Peterborough United, Reading, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley - picture gallery

Peterborough United got their promotion bid off to a cracking start with victory at Reading.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

It leaves Posh rated as 10/3 shots for promotion with league sponsor SkyBet.

Bolton and Derby remain joint favourites to seal promotion to the Championship in what is set to be an exciting promotion race.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

5/4

1. Bolton Wanderers

5/4 Photo: Clive Brunskill

5/4

2. Derby County

5/4 Photo: Michael Regan

9/4

3. Blackpool

9/4 Photo: Alex Livesey

5/2

4. Barnsley

5/2 Photo: Richard Heathcote

