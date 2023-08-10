Peterborough United got their promotion bid off to a cracking start with victory at Reading.

It leaves Posh rated as 10/3 shots for promotion with league sponsor SkyBet.

Bolton and Derby remain joint favourites to seal promotion to the Championship in what is set to be an exciting promotion race.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1 . Bolton Wanderers 5/4 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2 . Derby County 5/4 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool 9/4 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . Barnsley 5/2 Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales