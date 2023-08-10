How the opening day results have changed League One's promotion picture and the new odds for Peterborough United, Reading, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley - picture gallery
Peterborough United got their promotion bid off to a cracking start with victory at Reading.
It leaves Posh rated as 10/3 shots for promotion with league sponsor SkyBet.
Bolton and Derby remain joint favourites to seal promotion to the Championship in what is set to be an exciting promotion race.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels.
Get all the latest Posh news, here.
Page 1 of 6