Mo Eisa is Peterborough United's record signing at £1.3m.

How the League One table would look if it was based on every club's record signing - and where Peterborough United, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth would be

Money doesn’t always talk in football.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 10th June 2022, 10:35 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 10:42 am

Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham have shown you don’t need to be cash rich to succeed in League One.

On the flip side Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth are finding out that big club status doesn’t guarantee success.

But how would the League Two One look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?

1. Portsmouth - £11m

Peter Crouch joined Portsmouth for around £11m from Liverpool in 2008.

2. Derby County - £8.46m

Derby County signed Matej Vydra in the 2016/17 season from Watford for £8.46m.

3. Sheffield Wednesday - £8m

Jordan Rhodes was signed for around £8m from Middlesbrough in 2017.

4. Bolton Wanderers - £8m

Bolton's record signing is Swedish internatonal Johan Elmander for an estimated £8m from Toulouse in 2008.

