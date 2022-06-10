Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham have shown you don’t need to be cash rich to succeed in League One.
But how would the League Two One look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?
1. Portsmouth - £11m
Peter Crouch joined Portsmouth for around £11m from Liverpool in 2008.
2. Derby County - £8.46m
Derby County signed Matej Vydra in the 2016/17 season from Watford for £8.46m.
3. Sheffield Wednesday - £8m
Jordan Rhodes was signed for around £8m from Middlesbrough in 2017.
4. Bolton Wanderers - £8m
Bolton's record signing is Swedish internatonal Johan Elmander for an estimated £8m from Toulouse in 2008.
