How the final League One table is now predicted to look after Peterborough United suffer big blow at Oxford United, plus potential play-off matches for Barnsley and Burton Albion, Port Vale and Cheltenham Town survival battle

Posh suffered a big blow after a 5-0 thumping at Oxford United.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 14:47 BST

Automatic promotion hasn’t gone just yet, but Posh will need to win their last four matches and hope Derby falter.

If it is to be the play-offs Posh could be given the ideal chance to gain some revenge.

Here is where the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website thinks Posh will finish the season. (Calculations are made by running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average season)

96pts (+36)

1. Portsmouth

96pts (+36) Photo: David Lowndes

92pts (+41)

2. Derby County

92pts (+41) Photo: Michael Regan

89pts (+39)

3. Bolton Wanderers

89pts (+39) Photo: George Wood

83pts (+28)

4. Peterborough United

83pts (+28) Photo: David Lowndes

