Automatic promotion hasn’t gone just yet, but Posh will need to win their last four matches and hope Derby falter.

If it is to be the play-offs Posh could be given the ideal chance to gain some revenge.

Here is where the data gurus at the footballwebpages.co.uk website thinks Posh will finish the season. (Calculations are made by running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average season)

Let us know your thoughts on the season via our social media channels.