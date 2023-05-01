News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United need final day results to go their way after dropping points against Bristol Rovers.Peterborough United need final day results to go their way after dropping points against Bristol Rovers.
How the final League One table is expected to look as Peterborough United, Derby County, Morecambe, Cambridge United and MK Dons face a nervous final day - picture gallery

Posh need results to go their way on the final day of the season after the 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 09:26 BST

It leaves them two points behind Derby County, with a goal difference three worse than the Rams.

Posh aren’t going to have it easy on the final day with a trip to Barnsley on the horizon. Thankfully the Rams have it just as tough as they head to Sheffield Wednesday knowing a point is likely to be enough to deny Posh sixth place.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks the table will look. (*The supercomputer predicts the final table based on 100 simulated seasons and therefore means some of this season’s points tally can differ from the current table).

Win the league: 68%

1. Plymouth Argyle - 100pts (+34)

Win the league: 68%

Win the league: 32%

2. Ipswich Town - 99pts (+67)

Win the league: 32%

Promotion: 30%

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 95pts (+43)

Promotion: 30%

Promotion: 29%

4. Barnsley - 88pts (+36)

Promotion: 29%

