Posh need results to go their way on the final day of the season after the 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers.

It leaves them two points behind Derby County, with a goal difference three worse than the Rams.

Posh aren’t going to have it easy on the final day with a trip to Barnsley on the horizon. Thankfully the Rams have it just as tough as they head to Sheffield Wednesday knowing a point is likely to be enough to deny Posh sixth place.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks the table will look. (*The supercomputer predicts the final table based on 100 simulated seasons and therefore means some of this season’s points tally can differ from the current table).

1 . Plymouth Argyle - 100pts (+34) Win the league: 68% Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

2 . Ipswich Town - 99pts (+67) Win the league: 32% Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday - 95pts (+43) Promotion: 30% Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4 . Barnsley - 88pts (+36) Promotion: 29% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales