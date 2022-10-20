Joel Randall in action for Posh at Wycombe in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 22 year-old was subjected to sarcastic chants from some Posh fans during last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers and he’s taken plenty of stick on social media since.

Foward Randall was signed for £1 million from Exeter City in July 2021 (a payment to be spread over the length of his contract), but has started just six first-team games and has yet to score. He missed glorious chances at Adams Park last weekend and at the same venue on Tuesday during a 1-1 draw in the EFL Trophy.

Posh have been patient with a player who has suffered injuries and homesickness, but a section of the club’s support has been less forgiving.

Dr Neale took to Twitter to defend Randall stating: “All our fans attacking Joel Randall. Please remember he had a season ruined by injury and is making his way back.

"I’m confident he is going to be a great player for Posh just as Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones became after a little criticism.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony also used the example of teenager Jones as a way of winning over sceptical supporters.

MacAnthony speaking on the latest episode of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast said: "Fans can be critical and a small minority of them can go over the top. Joel took some criticism after the game on Saturday.

"But if they see players busting a gut to make an impact they’ll be all for you. If they see you putting your body on the line and giving everything they will get behind you. It might not come off for you, but leave everything out there.

"Ricky is a prime example of that. Some fans used to moan about him being in the side ahead of Jack Marriott, but he’s been our best player in recent matches.

"He’s been sensational, adding goals and assists to his game and destroying defenders, and now the vast majority of our fans are very pro Ricky.