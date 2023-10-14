Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.

Some will think that big grounds like Reading will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion.

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers or Pride Park will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Blackpool a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to this survey by BetVictor. The survey looked at a range of key factors, including ticket pricing, views, infrastructure food and atmosphere. All ratings are out of 100 .

1 . Derby County (Pride Park) - 76.5 Atmosphere 70 Location: 70 Stadium view:80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 60

2 . Bolton Wanderers (University of Bolton Stadium) - 75.3 Atmosphere 60 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70

3 . Wigan Athletic (DW Stadium) - 70.8 Atmosphere 50 Location: 60 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70