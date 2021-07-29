How Peterborough United’s matchday admission prices match up to their Championship rivals

Posh fans should be back at the Weston Homes Stadium this season.

Posh revealed a £30 admission fee this week, but only for a seat and only if the ticket is purchased on the day of the game.

Several second tier clubs have yet to reveal their matchday admission prices.

Crisis club Derby County have not even revealed their season ticket prices for the 2021-22 season, while Hull City run a membership scheme rather than season tickets.

But of those who have revealed their matchday admission details all bar Huddersfield (all seats are £25 at their Kirklees Stadium) have more expensive seats available.

Fulham and Blackpool even have a £50 matchday ticket!

Several clubs do offer cheaper seating admission than Posh with Coventry City and Luton Town both offering matchday tickets for £20.

Blackpool and Fulham’s £50 matchday tickets are for category A games against the most attractive opposition.

Several clubs offer different prices depending on the opposition.

For instance the Posh trip to Coventry City on Friday, September 24 is treated as a category B game by the home club.

Coventry offer Category A (£30 for an adult), B (£25) and C (£20) prices.

Matchday admission table

(Dearest tickets followed by cheapest tickets, seats only) from clubs to have revealed their 2021-22 prices.

Barnsley £36 £23

Blackburn £42 £25

Blackpool £50 £22

Bournemouth £38 £32

Bristol City £43 £25

Coventry £30 £20

Fulham £50 £25

Huddersfield £25 £25

Luton £30 £20

Middlesbrough £34 £27

Millwall £36 £27

Nottingham Forest £33 £28

POSH £30 £30