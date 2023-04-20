News you can trust since 1948
How Peterborough United's best ever crowd compares to Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County, Ipswich Town and the rest of League One - picture gallery

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Jun 2022, 07:01 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

There’s some massive clubs in League One, big clubs who have seen better days and bigger attendances down the years.

Peterborough's record attendance is 30,096, achieved all the way back in 1965. It is potentially a crowd that will never be beaten, or will need a move from London Road to make it possible

But just how different would the current League One table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

Charlton Athletic's record attendance of 75,031 spectators was set during an FA Cup match with Aston Villa in 1938.

1. Charlton Athletic - 75,031

Charlton Athletic's record attendance of 75,031 spectators was set during an FA Cup match with Aston Villa in 1938. Photo: Getty Images

The highest home attendance was in the FA Cup fifth round on 17 February 1934. A total of 72,841 turned up to see a 2–2 draw with Manchester City.

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 72,841

The highest home attendance was in the FA Cup fifth round on 17 February 1934. A total of 72,841 turned up to see a 2–2 draw with Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers recorded their highest-ever attendance at Burnden Park in 1933 as 69,912 spectators piled into the ground to see the Whites' FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City.

3. Bolton Wanderers - 69,912

Bolton Wanderers recorded their highest-ever attendance at Burnden Park in 1933 as 69,912 spectators piled into the ground to see the Whites' FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City. Photo: Getty Images

Portsmouth's record crowd is 51,385 vs Derby County on 26 February 1949.

4. Portsmouth - 51,385

Portsmouth's record crowd is 51,385 vs Derby County on 26 February 1949. Photo: Getty Images

