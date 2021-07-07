How Peterborough United fans can watch the first friendly of the summer against Craig Mackail-Smith’s Bedford Town
Peterborough United fans can attend Saturday’s first pre-season friendly at Bedford Town (July 10, 3pm).
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:00 pm
Tickets are available from the Bedford Town website. Admision prices are Adults: £12, concessions & under 21s: £8, 10-15 year olds: £4, under 10s: £1
The Eagles are also live streaming the game on the club’s youtube channel. Tickets are just £7, but fans can get a discounted streaming pass for £5 if purchased before Saturday.
Posh legend Craig Mackail-Smith (37) is a Bedford player and scored in a 3-0 friendly win at Newport Pagnell earlier this week.