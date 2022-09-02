News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United could field a fearsome XI for a League One side.

How Peterborough United could line-up with all of their squad back available

Just imagine, how strong a line-up Peterborough United could field without injuries and suspensions.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:00 am

The summer transfer window is now closed and Posh can no longer make any changes to their squad until January at the earliest.

There have been comings and goings over the summer but with McCann now getting some certainty over the make-up of his squad, the Peterborough Telegraph has decided to speculate at what a first-choice starting line-up could look like.

in choosing this line-up, I have chosen from all of the players in the squad, regardless of their current availability status and will be employing a back three with a number 10 behind two strikers.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

An automatic pick. Proven himself as the undoubted number one.

2. DAN BUTLER

When back from his horror injury, does his defensive ability make him a better option at wing back than Harrison Burrows? I would suggest so.

3. KELLAND WATTS

Posh fans may have to wait a few weeks to see him play but Watts is the left-footed centre-back that the side has been crying out for. Comes with a good reputation and won promotion out of this league with Wigan last season.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

After all the speculation, he stayed and considering he may be off in the near future, he will almost certainly stay in the team but he remains worthy of a place and would have been a big loss to Posh has he been sold.

