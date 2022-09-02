How Peterborough United could line-up with all of their squad back available
Just imagine, how strong a line-up Peterborough United could field without injuries and suspensions.
The summer transfer window is now closed and Posh can no longer make any changes to their squad until January at the earliest.
There have been comings and goings over the summer but with McCann now getting some certainty over the make-up of his squad, the Peterborough Telegraph has decided to speculate at what a first-choice starting line-up could look like.
In choosing this line-up, I have chosen from all of the players in the squad, regardless of their current availability status and will be employing a back three with a number 10 behind two strikers.