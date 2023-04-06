Can Posh stay ahead of Derby County in the race for the League One play-offs? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s safe to assume Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley can concentrate on the race for automatic promotion. The two who miss out can be certain of a play-off place at least.

That leaves Bolton Wanderers, Posh, Derby County, Wycombe and Portsmouth to battle it out for the last two play-off slots. Here is the state of play at those clubs.

BOLTON WANDERERS

Can Posh overhaul Bolton Wanderers in the race for the League One play-offs. Photo: David Lowndes.

Current position 5th. Current points 64. Games remaining: 8 v Exeter (A), Cambridge (H), Oxford (A), Burton (A), Shrewsbury (H), Accrington (H), Fleetwood (H), Bristol R (A).

Current form: P6 W1 D2 L3 Pts 5

On the surface Bolton look vulnerable. They’ve won just one of their last six in the league and a 15-point gap to Posh not so long ago has been erased completely, although Darren Ferguson’s side have played a game more.

But Bolton were mightily impressive when despatching Plymouth 4-0 in the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley last weekend and the boost to confidence after that performance/result should be huge even though excellent centre-back Eoin Toal was kicked out of that game and will miss the rest of the season.

The Trotters’ run-in looks favourable with Shrewsbury (10th) the highest ranked side left to play and they have a game in hand on their four main rivals.

Sky Bet odds for play-offs: 2/7.

POSH

Current position 6th. Current points 64. Games remaining 7 v Shrewsbury (A), Exeter (H), Cambridge (A), Accrington (A), Ipswich (H), Bristol R (H), Barnsley (A).

Current form: P6 W4 D1 L1 Pts 13.

Posh are third in the League One current form table over the last six matches and have the best record of the five play-off contenders. They have the advantage of a manager and many players who have been in the heat of the promotion battle at this level as recently as two seasons ago. It’s an awkward looking run-in though including two of the top four who could have plenty to play for when they meet Posh. They need current squad fitness levels to remain.

Sky Bet odds for play-offs: 6/5.

DERBY COUNTY

Current position 7th. Current points 64. Remaining games 7 v Forest Green (A), MK Dons (H), Bristol R (A), Exeter (A), Burton (H), Portsmouth (H), Sheff Wed (A).

Current form: P6 W1 D1 L4 Pts 4.

The Rams have the worst current form of the five rivals for the play-offs and they looked like a team that had run out of puff and ideas at Posh recently.

The bookies are still favouring them to finish in the top six, but to manage that they will need to rack up the points before a tricky last couple of matches. Like Posh four of their last seven matches are away, but unlike Posh their away form has been patchy of late.

Sky Bet odds for play-offs: 8/13.

WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Current position 8th. Current points 62. Remaining games 7 v Ipswich (A), Forest Green (H), Morecambe (A), Cambridge (A), Lincoln (H), Cheltenham (H), Portsmouth (A).

Current form: P6 W2 D2 L2 Pts 8

Another with four away games to play including a potentially decisive one on the final day of the season. On current form the Chairboys have mission impossible on Saturday, but then face three games against teams in the bottom four, although there have been enough shocks in recent weeks to make those results far from predictable. Key players are due back from injury now which could be crucial.

Sky Bet odds for play-offs: 4/1.

PORTSMOUTH

Current position 9th. Current points 61. Remaining games 7 v MK Dons (A), Morecambe (H), Shrewsbury (A), Oxford (A), Accrington (H), Derby (A), Wycombe (H).

Current form: P6 W3 D1 L2 10pts

After Posh, Pompey have the best current form of the play-off contenders and if they can enjoy a six-point Easter by beating two struggling sides they could be even closer to the top six. Four away games for Pompey to come as well and they have been relying too heavily on the goals of Colby Bishop to be overly-confident of a play-off place. The bookies agree.

