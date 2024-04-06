Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Excitement is building for Posh’s trip to Wembley to face off against Wycombe Wanderers to decide the winners of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

With the kick-off time pushed back to 4:30pm, there is plenty of time for fans to eat and drink ahead of the game but if you are planning on eating and drinking in the stadium, just how much can you expect to pay?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices are subject to change so it is hard to put an exact figure on the cost but, based on recent events at the stadium, the average price of a pint is around £6, with Budweiser setting you back £6.15.

Wembley food prices. (Photo by ANDY RAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The ground serves a range of draught as well as bottled beers.

It has even been suggested by some that they have paid £4.20 for a Coke Zero and a bottle of water is expected to cost close to £3.

A beer is expected to set you back anywhere between £4 to £7.20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judging from reviews online, suggest that a hot dog will cost between £5-7, a ‘quarter’ and ‘half slice’ of pizza for £4.50 and £6.50 respectively and a sausage roll or a pie for close to £5.