How much is a pint of beer at Wembley Stadium as Peterborough United prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers in Bristol Street Motors Trophy final
Excitement is building for Posh’s trip to Wembley to face off against Wycombe Wanderers to decide the winners of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
With the kick-off time pushed back to 4:30pm, there is plenty of time for fans to eat and drink ahead of the game but if you are planning on eating and drinking in the stadium, just how much can you expect to pay?
Prices are subject to change so it is hard to put an exact figure on the cost but, based on recent events at the stadium, the average price of a pint is around £6, with Budweiser setting you back £6.15.
The ground serves a range of draught as well as bottled beers.
It has even been suggested by some that they have paid £4.20 for a Coke Zero and a bottle of water is expected to cost close to £3.
A beer is expected to set you back anywhere between £4 to £7.20.
In 2022, the price of a burger and chips at an England Lionesses vs Brazil game hit the headlines, for begin an astonishing £15.
Judging from reviews online, suggest that a hot dog will cost between £5-7, a ‘quarter’ and ‘half slice’ of pizza for £4.50 and £6.50 respectively and a sausage roll or a pie for close to £5.
Reviews online also state that popcorn will be sold from around £5 for a regular size and £9 for large.