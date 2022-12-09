News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have lost their last three league games and need to improve the for to clinch a play-off spot.

How likely are faltering Peterborough United are to win promotion according to this bookies website - plus the chances for Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle

Peterborough United have faltered of late with three straight defeats harming their promotion hopes.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

It’s a straight fight at the top between three clubs for the two automatic places.

Despite the poor form, Posh are still in sixth and well-placed to clinch a play-off spot if they can pick up the form.

But just how likely are they to be celebrating promotion at the end of the season?

Here we look at every side’s promotion probability according to the bettingodds.com website.

1. Morecambe

No chance

2. Forest Green Rovers

No chance

3. Burton Albion

0.1%

4. Cambridge United

0.1%

