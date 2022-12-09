Peterborough United have faltered of late with three straight defeats harming their promotion hopes.

It’s a straight fight at the top between three clubs for the two automatic places.

Despite the poor form, Posh are still in sixth and well-placed to clinch a play-off spot if they can pick up the form.

But just how likely are they to be celebrating promotion at the end of the season?

Here we look at every side’s promotion probability according to the bettingodds.com website.

Deliver your verdict on if Posh are going up this season via our social media channels.

You can keep up to date with all things Posh, here.

1. Morecambe No chance Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Forest Green Rovers No chance Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Burton Albion 0.1% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

4. Cambridge United 0.1% Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales