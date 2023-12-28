News you can trust since 1948
How every League One side has fared at home so far this season and how many points Peterborough United, Oxford United, Derby County, Cambridge United and the rest have won

Win your home games and you wont go far wrong over the course of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:02 GMT

Three points at home and an away draw is often the mythical target with the reward of a 2 point per game average.

But which are the teams making most advantage of home turf this season and who has work to do in 2024?

Here we have all the answers courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

13 8 2 3 28:14 14 26

1. Blackpool - 26pts

13 8 2 3 28:14 14 26 Photo: Cameron Smith

12 8 1 3 27:17 10 25

2. Bolton Wanderers - 25pts

12 8 1 3 27:17 10 25 Photo: Tom Dulat

12 7 4 1 17:11 6 25

3. Portsmouth - 25pts

12 7 4 1 17:11 6 25 Photo: Alex Pantling

11 7 3 1 27:9 18 24

4. Peterborough United - 24pts

11 7 3 1 27:9 18 24 Photo: Joe Dent

