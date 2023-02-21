​It’s that time of the season when fans start looking at the fixture lists of their rivals.

​The PT decided the best approach to see which of the current top 9 – the only serious contenders for an eventual top six finish – have the easiest/hardest remaining fixtures was to rank every team in the division from one to 24.

Having to play current leaders Sheffield Wednesday would earn a team one point and 24 points is available if a team still has bottom club Forest Green Rovers to play.

Obviously the team with the highest points tally have the easiest run-in based on the current position of the teams they still have to play.

We’ve then taken into account the number of games left to play and estimated where the current top nine will finish.

The formula led to a couple of surprising conclusions, although in-form Wycombe Wanderers could be affected by the loss of manager Gareth Ainsworth if he departs to Championship club QPR.

His local paper believes it’s a ‘done deal.’

1 . PLYMOUTH ARGYLE Current position/pts: 2nd/68-------Run-in points: 200------Games left v top 9: Posh (a), Derby (h), Barnsley (a), Shrewsbury (a)------Predicted finish: 1st------ A friendlier run-in than the rest of the current top six once they get past a run of three games in four against top nine sides which starts at Posh on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY Current position/pts: 1st/68---------Run-in points: 193---------Games v top 9: Posh (h), Bolton (h), Barnsley (a), Shrewsbury (a), Derby (h)---------Predicted finish: 2nd---------A final day game against Derby County at Hillsborough could be a big one. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3 . WYCOMBE WANDERERS Current position/pts: 7th/53------------Run-in points: 223------------Games v top 9: Shrewsbury (a), Barnsley (h), Ipswich (a)------------Predicted finish: 3rd------------The form they are in and a run-in that includes the current bottom three in successive matches gives Wycombe a great chance of surging up the table. How they react if manager Gareth Ainsworth leaves could be key. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4 . BOLTON WANDERERS Current position/pts: 4th/59---------Run-in points: 185---------Games v top 9: Ipswich (h), Sheff Wed (a), Shrewsbury (h)---------Predicted finish: 4th---------Just one tough away game at Hillsborough to navigate and Bolton will be set fair for the play-offs. Played more games than the rest of the top nine though. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales