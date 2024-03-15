The question facing Darren Ferguson is just how he replaces star man Hector Kyprianou, who picked up his tenth yellow card of the season on Wednesday night and triggered a two-game ban.

It could hardly have come at a worse time for Posh who face arguably their toughest game of the season on Saturday.

So, what should Posh do? The fans and the Peterborough Telegraph have had their say. Below are a selection of fan suggestions followed by the line up the PT would pick.

Would it be completely mental to start Katongo in midfield and Ajiboye at right back? I’m not sure there’s an easy solution to this but I think that is just about my favourite option at the minute. Also get that Cheltenham game called off ASAP, so Kyp misses Carlisle at home. @JohnVerrall

It’ll just be RDH won’t it. All things considered, he deserves it as has done well coming off the bench. Nowhere to hide though in Hector’s position - whereas you can a little bit in the 10! @imtomhutch

I’d have Randall in there, he might struggle with the ball winning side of things but he’ll happily play the intricate passes, along with Collins, Knight and Edwards, around the Pompey press with ease. Poku into 10 and then Ajiboye on the wing @JamesGWesley

We could bring in Ajiboye in at RB and play Karonga in midfield, play Critchlow CB and knight CM, or move katonga in to Cm bring Critchlow in for Randall and Ajiboye comes in and play a back 3 @Liampufc1996

Crichlow at LB, H into midfield. Not want we want to happen but can't think of anything better. @dalerout

RDH in why not? He was bought in for this reason I think he’s capable @willpufc

De Havilland for Hector. Ajiboye for Randall. Poku in the number 10 role and Ajiboye on the right. @IanJBryant

Bring Poku central, RJJ on the left, EMC on the right and Mothersille up top. @PaulGC84

Really not sure, I think will just be RDH but he’s not a like for like option, could potentially go Knight in midfield and Crichlow at the back? @JessicaaAC

Katongo in midfield and Adjiboe at right back! @davidwh1971

Shame that Fuchs is injured as we don’t really have a perfect replacement elsewhere in the squad. I don’t think we want to make too many changes to shape or personnel so RDH appears to be the only option. Let’s hope he rises to the occasion. @derren_cooper

I’m pretty certain Fergie will keep the same system, so it’s just a matter of deciding whether he plays Katongo or RDH in CM. If Katongo moves forward, I’m guessing Crichlow comes in and Knight/Edwards move across one position. Or keep it simple and straight swap for RDH. @poshpig3008

The PT has of course stuck with the 4-2-3-1 formation.

1 . JED STEER Posh's undisputed number one right now. Commanding of his box and uses his feet well. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales