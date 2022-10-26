Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Accrington with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The PT asked fans to mark the Posh performance out of 10.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter…

It’s a positive we’re winning in 3rd gear. Injuries and players at 60% isn’t ideal. Attitude is spot on though. The Kent Edwards partnership is not the correct one at centre-back. A good 6/10 and another good win.

@Craigbucks

Solid 6/10 had a few more gears to go through but need to tighten up defensively.

@DazMoody

6/10 Too much messing about at the back. When we break forward at pace we threaten. Need more sustained intensity throughout 90 minutes.

@nickat

7/10. Accrington caused us problems and made it a good open game to watch. Jack Taylor MOM for me,driving forward from midfield. Defence needs improving. Set pieces at both ends,dodgy. Roll on Saturday!

@davidrubull2010

6/10. Looked decent going forward, but Accrington were the better team for a lot of that game. Time to give Watts a game.

@3TeamTonyBez

We need to be better for longer. Kids carrying the team at times and we may struggle against any side above 12th. Saturday we are ok then. 5/10 for the team if we take individual players' scores. 7/10 overall.

@adi_mowles

7/10. The defence lacks a dominant centre back. Midfield lacks a real creative spark. JCH is a flat track bully.

@navaloccasions

6/10 Still too many sideways passes and better teams will punish our defensive lapses. Bergstrom save at 2-1 was a match winner.

@MNurrish

7/10 Fine moving forward, not so much with the problematic passing out from the back. Won’t see a better save all season than the one Bergstrom made at 2-1. Quality keeper.

@eamonnduff

5/10. So poor at the back and slow, so tactically weak and played into their hands. Saved by Mason-Clark and Poku. Hats off to them and Taylor up to a point, but so much to improve on to stay in touch. Majority of players off their best.

@Faugeres34

6/10 tighten up the passing out from the back as too many silly mistakes.

@jimhicksuk

6/10. Job done, but it wasn’t convincing, particularly at the back. We looked good at times going forward, but we aren’t playing with the intensity or high pressing that’s needed to help us dominate home games like we should. EMC’s performance the big positive of the night.

@derren_cooper

Taking the result out of it. 6/10. Sloppy, predictable at times and looked pretty shaky at the back.

@paul_gauntlett

6/10 Posh sloppy in defence. Good twenty minute second half. But allowed the visitors chances to get back in the game.

@MichaelRutkows4

October felt like an important month, and a win on Sat would make it 5 wins out of 7 and 16 points from 21. I would have put Watts in for Kent tonight, with an eye on Saturday, but can't see him thrown in the deep end now. Defence continues to be the week link.