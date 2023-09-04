Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards (right) remain at London Road after a bonkers deadline day. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Here’s a timeline of how it all unfolded.

Posh had signed Manchester City centre-back Jadel Katongo on loan on August 30 and Chelsea left-back Zak Sturge, also on loan, on August 31, when England age group international Benjamin Arthur was sold to Brentford.

​​September 1

Joe Tomlinson (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Deadline day

9am

The Posh squad had already set off for Portsmouth and a League One fixture the following day. The two players heavily tipped to leave London Road today, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards, were on the team bus. Back-up striker Kabomgo Tshimanga and transfer-listed defemder Joe Tomlinson were not.

​9.30am

Josh Knight (left) and Jacob Wakeling. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The PT reveals Posh received close to £1 million from Brenford for Benjamin Arthur, a 17 year-old centre-back who had yet to break into a first-team squad.

​10am

The PT receives word from London Road that Edwards will probably leave, but Clarke-Harris is set to stay as no clubs have got near the Posh valuation. West Ham United were in negotiations for Edwards.

​10.30am

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton said his side might not make any signings today amid rumours his club were willing to break a 31-year-old transfer record to sign Clarke-Harris. The PT dismiss this story as ‘unlikely.’

​12.38pm

Posh sell Tomlinson to League Two side MK Dons for an undisclosed fee. Tomlinson started three Football League games in two years at Posh. ‘MK is where I want to be,’ said Tomlinson.

​1.05pm

SKy Sports, in a less than decisive piece of reporting, say Championship side Swansea City 'might have had’ a bid for Edwards rejected.

​1.30pm

The PT learns there will be the announcement of a Posh sale and a signing around tea-time. “Hopefully we’ll then be able to go home early,” said an optimistic club official.

​3pm

Posh trained on the way down to Portsmouth. They had their usual team meeting. Clarke-Harris and Edwards were present. They were both due to start Saturday’s game.

​5pm

Just six transfers to League One clubs have been recorded.

​5.15pm

Make that seven, as Tshimanga has moved to Fleetwood Town on loan after failing to score in six playing months with Posh. In completely unrelated news Fleetwood sacked manager Scott Brown two days later.

​5.19pm

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is live on Sky Sports admitting his Bristol Rovers counterpart has been face-timing him re Clarke-Harris all day. He says no bids for any Posh player have been acceptable (apart from Tomlinson obviously). He also says he’s happy to keep Clarke-Harris and Edwards at the club if necessary.

​5.30pm

It went unreported at the time, but Posh accept a bid for Clarke-Harris from Rovers.

​5.45pm

Ferguson meets with Clarke-Harris and they mutually agree it’s best for the striker to move on. Clarke-Harris bids an emotional farewell to his manager and teammates and jumps in a taxi to Bristol.

​8.30pm

Talks between Clarke-Harris and Rovers went smoothly and a copy of the agreement was sent to the buying club.

​9pm

Rovers confirm transfer deal. It looks like Clarke-Harris will make his Rovers return.

​9.45pm

MacAnthony reveals last bid for Edwards included an offer to loan him straight back to Posh, but the chairman said ‘no deal.’

​10.28pm

Posh sign a striker, but it wasn’t the one expected to sign earlier in the day. Swindon striker Jacob Wakeling (21) agreed a three-year contract with the process completed while the player was on a team coach to Doncaster Rovers.

​10.35pm

Posh are getting twitchy about the Clarke-Harris deal. They’d expected the relevant paperwork to be lodged and accepted by now. Phone calls are made reminding Rovers they can apply for a 20-minute extension to the 11pm deadline.

​10.50pm

MacAnthony reveals transfer-listed defender Josh Knight will now be offered a new contract by Posh.

​10.51pmMacAnthony confirms Edwards is staying, but Clarke-Harris expected to leave.

​10.52pm

Posh are told Clarke-Harris has still not been registered by Rovers. Confusion reigns. Bristol media report the fee for Clarke-Harris is £800k.

​11.50pm

Bristol media dramatically reveal the Clarke-Harris deal has collapsed as paperwork wasn’t lodged in time. It emerges Rovers didn’t even apply for the 20-minute extension. Posh are furious.

​September 2

12.05am

The PT is told Posh will not be commenting on the saga until later today.

​12.30pm

Posh reveal they have signed former Chelsea and Everton forward Malik Mothersille. He was technically a free agentm but compensation was paid to Chelsea.

​1pm

Rovers claim ‘late changes to the (Clarke-Harris) deal prevented it going through,’ but this is suspected to be an attempt to pass the blame on to an agent.

​6pm