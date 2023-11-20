Host of Championship clubs pursue Peterborough United star, reports claim
The Posh forward has been in sparking recent form, providing five goals and four assists in his last seven matches.
The 22-year0old is also the club’s joint top scorer in League One, tied with Ephron Mason-Clark on six goals. He has also provided a league-leading six assists.
According to reports on TEAMtalk, Championship sides Sunderland, Ipswich, West Brom, Millwall, Stoke and Bristol City are all tracking Poku.
Poku signed a four-year deal with Posh in the summer of 2021 after signing from League Two Colchester for an undisclosed fee.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said that the move came following an 18-month long pursuit.
Since signing, Poku has appeared 89 times for Posh, scoring 13 times and appearing both on the wing and as a number ten.
Posh face his former side Colchester on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy although Poku is almost certain not to feature with Ferguson set to name a youthful side with progress to the knockout stages already secure.