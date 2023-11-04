Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United fails to keep out Salford City from scoring their second goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Nicholas Bilokapic had a torrid time afternoon in the Posh goal and was even on the receiving end of a few ‘heat-of-the-moment’ boos from a section on the home support as Posh drew their first round tie 2-2 with League Two side Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

These came after two mistakes that led to Salford goals before Posh substitute Emmanuel Fernandez rescued the draw with a 93rd minute header.

Bilokapic, after sitting out Tuesday’s 3-1 EFL Trophy win over Spurs, first passed the ball right to Stephen Mallan after just four minutes for the midfielder to hammer into an empty net from around 25 yards.

He then gifted the lead back to Salford by letting a Zak Sturge back-pass slip under his foot. Ricky-Jade Jones had pulled Posh level at the beginning of the second half with his third goal in three games.

Ferguson said: “Both goals we conceded are horrendous. There’s nothing else you can say about them.

"We know the reason why we drew and there’s no other way of looking at it. It’s two individual errors.

“I’m not individually blaming Nik, but those momentum killers are the reason we didn’t win.

"I don’t think they’ve had any real chances in the game. We started the game really well and on the front foot.

"We played well at times. The problem was their goals killed our momentum. Some of our football was really good.

"It was a hell of a finish by the boy for their first goal.

"In the first half, the final decision and the tempo of the game was too slow, but that was because they scored and it changed things. That was the only thing that cost us.

"In the second half, we showed a brilliant bit of quality to level at 1-1. It was exactly what had been missing with our decision-making, the final ball and our final weight of pass.

"The second is another momentum killer though as it came from nowhere. Everyone thinks we’re just going to go on and win the game, even them probably.”

The replay will probably take place on Tuesday, November 14 or Wednesday, November 15, depending on live TV requirements.