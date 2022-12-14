Home FA Cup tie against higher level opposition for Peterborough United Women, new date set for postponed third round game
Peterborough United Women have been handed a home tie against either Crystal Palace or Watford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Posh will first need to overcome Championship side Durham in a third round tie which was postponed on Sunday because of a frozen pitch. That match wil now be replayed on Sunday, January 8 (1pm) at Bourne Town’s Abbey Lawn ground.
Team sponsor ‘The Urban Penguin’ have arranged free admission for the match.
Palace are also a Championship side, while Watford play in the Southern Premier Division of the National League.
Fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of 29th January.