Peterborough United Women have been handed a home tie against either Crystal Palace or Watford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh Women celebrate an FA Cup success.

Posh will first need to overcome Championship side Durham in a third round tie which was postponed on Sunday because of a frozen pitch. That match wil now be replayed on Sunday, January 8 (1pm) at Bourne Town’s Abbey Lawn ground.

Team sponsor ‘The Urban Penguin’ have arranged free admission for the match.

Palace are also a Championship side, while Watford play in the Southern Premier Division of the National League.

Fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of 29th January.

