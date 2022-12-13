Home FA Cup tie against higher level opposition for Peterborough United Women
Peterborough United Women have been handed a home tie against either Crystal Palace or Watford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh will first need to overcome Championship side Durham in a third round tie which was postponed on Sunday because of a frozen pitch. No new date for that game has yet been announed.
Palace are also a Championship side, while Watford play in the Southern Premier Division of the National League.
Fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of 29th January.