Historic FA Cup fixture for Peterborough United Women postponed
Peterborough United Women’s FA Cup third round tie at home to Women's Championship side Durham has been postponed.
The tie was set to take place at Abbey Lawn in Bourne on Sunday (December 11) at 1pm but has now been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The pitch inspection took place at midday.
The postponement means that Posh look set to be in the fourth round draw; which is the round Women’s Super League clubs enter the competition.
Posh have made the third round for the first time ever this season.
A new date for the match has yet to be announced.