Highly-rated young striker signs a long-term deal at Peterborough United

Ricky-Jade Jones signs a new contract at Posh watched by manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 18 year-old, who scored the first Football League goal of his career in the final game of last season at Doncaster, put pen to paper today (May 20).

Jones progressed through the club’s Academy after joining Posh as a nine-year-old and already has 33 first team appearances to his name.

Jones, who has also netted twice in the Papa John’s Trophy and twice in the Emirates FA Cup including at Premier League side Burnley, has been attracting the attention of a host of top clubs, but has committed his long-term future to Posh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky-Jade Jones scores his first Footballl League goal for Posh at Doncaster. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Manager Darren Ferguson said: “Ricky has developed nicely over the last couple of years. The boy has massive potential. You could see his improvement against Doncaster as his hold-up play was very good, as was his movement. We knew he has the pace that frightens defenders. He gets you up the pitch, he presses, and he has good energy and, although he needs to improve in certain areas, he gave two experienced centre-backs all sorts of problems that day.

“Ricky has been involved in pretty much all of the squads when he has been fit and available for selection. He has had one or two injuries to contend with, but he is someone that I am excited to work with and I am delighted we have managed to tie him down on a longer deal.”

Jones added: “I believe I am in the right place to continue my development. The manager has been first class with me. The staff have looked after me and I am really looking forward to returning after the summer break a Championship player, but I will be pushing hard for a place in the first team. I don’t want to just settle for being on the bench, I want to fight for a position.

“To have come through the Academy system and be in the position I am now, signing a long-term professional contract, is a great feeling, and it is really nice that myself and Harrison Burrows have been on that same journey.

“Scoring my first League goal was something I was aiming for last season and I managed to do it on the final day. I know I can’t just rely on my pace. I have to improve in all areas including holding the ball up, but I know that I can do that here at Posh as the coaches and manager are fantastic.”