Peterborough United's squad is said to be worth more than £17m.

Here's which League One clubs have got the most and least value for money from their squads, including Peterborough United, Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Blackpool

Posh have underachived this season – or at least they have if they believe these squad values.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 09:34 BST

Posh have a star-studded squad, making them one of the most valuable sides in the league, according to the figures set by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Around the league the figures suggest Charlton also underachieved, but Oxford and Stevenage have got their moneys worth.

So who has overachieved and who have underachieved based on their squad valuations?

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, running from lowest to highest value.

£3.7m

1. Cheltenham Town

£3.7m Photo: Pete Norton

£4.85m

2. Fleetwood Town

£4.85m Photo: Ashley Allen

£5.11m

3. Stevenage

£5.11m Photo: David Price

£5.12m

4. Cambridge United

£5.12m Photo: Nathan Stirk

