While the bookies might not fancy them, promotion at the first attempt will be the target.

And, unlike the season just gone, Posh will be one of the bigger boys in the division.

Here’s how their average crowds compare to the current League One sides and where Posh would be in the table.

1. Sunderland 30,847 average

2. Sheffield Wednesday 22.470 average

3. Ipswich Town 21,779 average.

4. Charlton Athletic 15,592.